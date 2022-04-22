SoFi Technologies (SOFI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI):

4/8/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00.

4/7/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $12.00.

4/7/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00.

4/5/2022 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/7/2022 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,411 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,699 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

