Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

