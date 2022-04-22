Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 325,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,591,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 663,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 500,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

