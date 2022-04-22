Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,930,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth approximately $19,722,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth approximately $12,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

