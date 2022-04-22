Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 5,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,567. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.