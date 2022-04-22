Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.91.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SPT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 5,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,567. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
