SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPSC opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

