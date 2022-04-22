Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

