SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.