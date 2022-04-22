SSR Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $3,378,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

