S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,956. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,792,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

