Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 620 ($8.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 521 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.07. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($61,038.94). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,396.99). Insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386 over the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.