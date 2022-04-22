Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.49. 2,004,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

