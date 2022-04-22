Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

SBLK traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $29.96. 14,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

