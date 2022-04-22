Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months, it might take a U-turn as the company is benefiting from store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year, driven by an increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt Starbucks. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter. Strategic investments and cost inflation might impact the company’s earnings in 2022.”

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.35.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $78.50. 117,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,130,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

