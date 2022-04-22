Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SWEF traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 96.60 ($1.26). 270,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.73. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.30).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

