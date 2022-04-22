Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $199,835,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

