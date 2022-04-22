Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE SCM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,695. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

