STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

