Stephens Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $45.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.11% from the company’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 17,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The company has a market cap of $688.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.33. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after buying an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.