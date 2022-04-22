Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRCL stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

