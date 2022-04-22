Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.