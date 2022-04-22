Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

