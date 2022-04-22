Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 22nd (ACN, AVAV, BITGF, CNI, CRRFY, EXLS, FANUF, FMAO, GOOS, HA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 22nd:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a neutral rating.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF)

was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. SEB Equities currently has SEK 236 target price on the stock.

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research to a hold rating. SEB Equity Research currently has $236.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have €20.00 ($21.51) price target on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a negative rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. DNB Markets currently has SEK 210 target price on the stock.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has 11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 15.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $159.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies. Healthy business in electronic materials, home improvement, manufacturing, healthcare IT, automotive/mobility and wound care will be tailwinds. The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows adds to its strength. For 2022, it anticipates total revenue growth of 1-4%, with organic growth of 2-5%. Earnings are predicted to be $10.15-$10.65, suggesting a rise from $10.12 in 2021. However, it expects the demand for disposable respirators to decline in 2022, hurting organic growth by 2% and earnings by 45 cents. Logistics/raw material-related cost headwinds are predicted to be $350-$450 million and forex woes are likely to hurt sales by 1%. In the past three months, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both federal and state levels. The utility’s international operation exposes it to political and economic risks, which may negatively impact its business. The functioning of old units might result in unplanned outages and disrupt operations. Also, the performance could be impacted by disruption of fuel delivery. The stiff competition in the wholesale power market is a key headwind. In the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. The company continues to expand through organic and inorganic initiatives. NRG Energy’s diverse customer base provides stability and customer migration will not affect earnings. It is boosting shareholder value via dividend payments. The company is strengthening its balance sheet through proper management of debts.”

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also aid performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Safehold is engaged in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was previously known as Safety, Income & Growth. “

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months, it might take a U-turn as the company is benefiting from store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year, driven by an increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt Starbucks. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter. Strategic investments and cost inflation might impact the company’s earnings in 2022.”

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results reflect higher revenues. Global presence, a diverse range of product offerings, strategic acquisitions and robust assets under management (AUM) balance are expected to continue driving growth. Additionally, technological innovations and rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) across financial institutions will also likely support financials. Nevertheless, steadily rising expenses might hurt the bottom-line growth. The company expects inflationary pressure on personnel costs to continue in the quarters ahead. Further, as the company’s business is mainly technology-driven, expenses related to the same will continue rising.”

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $267.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $283.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.