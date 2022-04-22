Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (AAL, ABBN, ABI, ADM, AF, ALK, ALL, AMD, AMPE, AMTB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 22nd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 32 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 37 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 37 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.00 ($4.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $147.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $3.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $153.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $574.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was given a $586.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.68) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.50 ($11.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Stephens from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $172.00 to $180.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $204.00 to $215.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $202.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $184.00 to $206.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$100.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $30.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Argus from $39.00 to $41.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $37.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $188.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to €14.90 ($16.02).

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $166.00 to $163.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $319.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) was given a €454.00 ($488.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $159.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $162.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($69.89) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $475.00 to $440.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $250.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €43.00 ($46.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $184.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51).

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $435.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $64.00 to $67.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11).

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90).

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $675.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $334.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $339.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $294.00 to $280.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $316.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($29.57) to €22.70 ($24.41).

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €700.00 ($752.69) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €695.00 ($747.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €805.00 ($865.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €670.00 ($720.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €810.00 ($870.97) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €91.00 ($97.85) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €5.20 ($5.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $869.00 to $670.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $165.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $160.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $164.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $720.00 to $600.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $168.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €9.00 ($9.68) to €6.80 ($7.31).

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $176.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $10.50 to $11.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $455.00 to $465.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $550.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $272.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $118.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$83.00.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $337.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $670.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $400.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($155.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $95.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $87.50 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $685.00 to $700.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $725.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $800.00 to $675.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $767.00 to $674.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $47.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $47.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$6.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43).

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $104.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $114.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $23.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $87.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $132.00 to $125.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $613.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $280.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $260.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €63.50 ($68.28) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 205 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 215 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 4,330 ($56.34) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $104.00 to $97.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $277.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $48.00. HC Wainwright currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

