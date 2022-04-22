StockNews.com Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $154.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.31.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

