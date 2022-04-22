StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Buy

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.36. 6,481,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The firm has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

