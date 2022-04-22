StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $146.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
