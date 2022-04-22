StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $146.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MediciNova by 132.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

