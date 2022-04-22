StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
