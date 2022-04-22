StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

