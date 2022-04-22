StockNews.com Upgrades Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to “Buy”

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of ATRI traded down $23.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $693.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269. Atrion has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $717.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atrion by 888.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atrion by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

