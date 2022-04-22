StockNews.com Upgrades Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to “Buy”

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of ATRI traded down $23.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $693.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269. Atrion has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $717.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.09.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter.
Atrion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
