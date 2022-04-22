StockNews.com Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to “Hold”

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

