StockNews.com Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to “Hold”

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

JYNT stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Joint by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Joint by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Joint by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Joint by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

