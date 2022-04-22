StockNews.com Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 103,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,342. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in TTEC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TTEC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.