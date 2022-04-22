Stratec (OTC:STSEY) PT Lowered to €125.00 at Berenberg Bank

Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €130.00 ($139.78) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stratec from €154.00 ($165.59) to €138.00 ($148.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Stratec stock remained flat at $$26.25 during trading on Friday. Stratec has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

