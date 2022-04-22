Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $9,839,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

