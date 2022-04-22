Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.