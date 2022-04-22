STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON STVG opened at GBX 342 ($4.45) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.73. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.01). The company has a market cap of £159.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.34.
In other news, insider Paul Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($45,147.02).
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
