Subsea 7 S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
SUBCY stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.92.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
