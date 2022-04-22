Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

NYSE SPH opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Suburban Propane Partners (Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.