Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Insider Stephen Bull Purchases 6,700 Shares

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bull purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.45 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of A$76,708.30 ($56,403.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Summerset Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

