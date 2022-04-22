Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2022 – Sun Country Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

4/7/2022 – Sun Country Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

4/7/2022 – Sun Country Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $32.00.

4/4/2022 – Sun Country Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Sun Country Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,172.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

