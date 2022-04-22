Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after purchasing an additional 290,601 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,201,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

