Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

SLF traded down C$1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.84. 391,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,337. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$62.00 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$39.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.66.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 7.0900002 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

