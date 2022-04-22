Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.03 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,012,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

