Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

SGHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SGHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,148. Super Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.09.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

