Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of SGHC opened at $9.19 on Friday. Super Group has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
