Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 140.6% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 438,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 212.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 431,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 178,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.