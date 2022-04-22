Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surrozen by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

