Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $34.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.
SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.
Shares of Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 in the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.