Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $34.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

