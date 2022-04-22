Suzi R. Herbst Sells 5,184 Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Stock

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) COO Suzi R. Herbst sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $19,491.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,375 shares in the company, valued at $783,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VATE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 273,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,505. INNOVATE Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

