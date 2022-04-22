SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34, RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $14.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $503.13. The company had a trading volume of 498,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,913. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,017,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

